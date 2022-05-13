Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Overnight bust in Bishop nets large amount of narcotics

Bishop drugs bust.jpg
Courtesy: Bishop Police Department
Bishop drugs bust.jpg
Posted at 6:12 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 19:12:45-04

Bishop Police Department officers confiscated 10 kilograms of what they suspect to be cocaine during a routine traffic stop Thursday.

Officers pulled over a 2018 Ford Fusion on Hwy. 77 north of Bishop, traveling from Mexico, for code violations. It was reportedly destined for Atlanta.

After speaking with the car's occupants, a search was conducted which found six false compartments built into the vehicle's frame.

Eighteen bundles of suspected cocaine, weighing a total of 10 kilograms, were recovered from the vehicle.

The driver was taken into custody and will be facing federal charges.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections