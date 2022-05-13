Overnight bust in Bishop nets large amount of narcotics

Bishop Police Department officers confiscated 10 kilograms of what they suspect to be cocaine during a routine traffic stop Thursday.

Officers pulled over a 2018 Ford Fusion on Hwy. 77 north of Bishop, traveling from Mexico, for code violations. It was reportedly destined for Atlanta.

After speaking with the car's occupants, a search was conducted which found six false compartments built into the vehicle's frame.

Eighteen bundles of suspected cocaine, weighing a total of 10 kilograms, were recovered from the vehicle.

The driver was taken into custody and will be facing federal charges.