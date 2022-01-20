Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Over $69K awarded to Kleberg - Kenedy County Toys for Tots

items.[0].image.alt
KRIS 6 News
Toys for tots kleberg kenedy county.PNG
Posted at 4:32 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 17:32:17-05

The Kleberg - Kenedy County Toys for Tots campaign received a major contribution on Thursday courtesy of the City of Kingville and organizers of the city's Ranch Hand Weekend events. Over $69,000 was awarded to the campaign.

"We live in the best community, Kingsville businesses come together, the people come together and I just think it shows that we have a community that is super supportive of the children and super supportive of the non-profits," said Toys for Tots Co-coordinator Stefanie Perryman.

Perryman says this funding has set up their campaign for success.

The Kleberg - Kenedy County Toys for Tots campaign served 1,800 children this past holiday season and expect this donation to help with the gift giving for the next few years.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Christmas

Submit your Holiday Decorations here