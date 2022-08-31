Over 60 shopping carts found in Flour Bluff neighborhood during police clean-up

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday morning, CCPD officers participated in a three-hour cleanup of Flour Bluff Drive and Matlock Street area, according to a social media post by the CCPD.

One residence located on the 900 block of Weaver Street had a total of 31 shopping carts recovered.

Another 30 shopping carts were also recovered from around the neighborhood.

According to the post, all carts are private property and were returned to their respective owners.

While working in the area, police spoke to a man and woman pushing a shopping cart.

The woman was charged with theft of the cart and the man was arrested for an outstanding Nueces County warrant.

To report any concerns or a violation, please call 361- 826-2489.