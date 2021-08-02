Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve and Learning Center guest speaker to discuss bird-friendly landscaping

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve and Learning Center is changing its hours as summer break comes to an end.

Along with the preschool and homeschooling programs transitioning into the fall season.

“We want everyone to feel like the preserve is a place where you can come learn and talk about science with others in our community,” says preserve manager Sara Jose.

The Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve and Learning Center features a special guest speaker every third Thursday of each month.

On August 19, Sara Jose will discuss the importance of bird-friendly landscaping.

“I’ll be sharing some tips and tricks, some things to think about to attract some birds to their yards,” says Jose.

What is bird-friendly landscaping? That's, something Jose says we need right now.

“We all tend to picture our yards looking like an ideal and the ideal has not always been plants from our part of the world,” she says.

Still recovering from the freeze that happened back in February, Jeff Brown works on his yard almost every day.

“We’re lucky that a lot of our native plants have survived,” says Corpus Christi resident, Jeff Brown.

This Corpus Christi resident can count the number of birds visiting his yard.

He advises people to look around for native plants.

“Not buying the exotic plants from other countries or things they might sell but the stuff our native species might like," says Brown.

Something Jose will also cover in her discussion.

“We’ll talk about the best natives, what natives attract different things,” says Sara Jose.

Beginning August.9, Oso Bay will be closed on Mondays.

Open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Visit cctexas.com for updates on the Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve and Learning Center.