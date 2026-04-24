Organizers prepare for the annual Freer Rattlesnake Roundup this weekend with safety as a top priority

Organizers in Freer are preparing for the annual Rattlesnake Roundup this weekend, April 24 and 25th, an event that draws thousands of people to see venomous snakes up close.

Setup is underway for the festival, which features live snake demonstrations, music, food, carnival rides, and shopping. Organizers say safety remains their top priority as they prepare for large crowds.

"For sure, don't reach into the pen. And the snake handlers. We have the snake handlers. We have Miss Candy Green. She's our favorite. And stay behind the plexiglass," Lori Santos said.

Santos, a Freer Chamber of Commerce board member, said organizers will be walking the grounds to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for attendees.

"We're going to be really really busy. We're going to be walking the grounds making sure everything's okay. And making sure everybody has a good time," Santos said.

The event kicked off with a longstanding tradition: the Chamber of Commerce breakfast at Liberty Café and the ringing of a bell. The festival celebrates local culture, boosts the local economy, and supports scholarships with its proceeds.

"It's been a longtime tradition in this town," Kadrian Perez said.

Perez, a member of the Rattlesnake Royalty, said the unique nature of the event attracts visitors.

"People are curious. I mean, you don't go everywhere and see rattlesnakes. You drive into town and see a giant rattlesnake," Perez said.

The roundup also offers vendors a chance to participate in a unique community event.

"We just decided let's try it, let's book, and come on out here and see what it's all about. The snakes of course, right. I'm very fearful. Just, of course, like they say mindful and think about safety with your children and follow the rules," Janie Martinez said.

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