Orange Grove students hold silent protest against bullying

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — Parents and students rallied together outside Orange Grove High School for a silent protest Tuesday morning.

On Jan. 28, KRIS 6 News introduced you to Damon Arthur of Orange Grove, whose son, Travis, took his own life because of bullying.

Now, his dad is making it his mission to raise awareness of the issue in honor of his son, and to make sure no parent has to go through the pain he's going through right now.

"Those kids in your classroom that are afraid to go out into the halls are the ones that we need to be protecting and holding onto and loving on because those are the same people who are hurting," said Orange Grove High School student Alissa Campbell.

Students who knew Travis tell us he was a light and very joyful, and that he will be deeply missed.

An investigation into his death is ongoing.