Father speaks out about bullying after son commits suicide

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — One Orange Grove father wants to make sure his late son's voice is heard after finding a note in his room saying he wanted an end to bullying.

Damon Arthur said that the whole community is coming together during some of his darkest days, and he wants to spread the word about suicide prevention. He said he never noticed any change in behavior in his son, and now he wants parents to always check on their children.

"It's not easy to understand at all, but I just want people to know they need to reach out to their children and check on them," he said.

His son was only 14-years-old when he took is own life due to bullying.

"We're going to stand up for him, we're going to make his voice be heard, we're not stopping until justice is served," Arthur said.

Police have opened an investigation into his son's death, and they are reviewing the content on his phone.

There will be a celebration of life Saturday in Orange Grove at 6 p.m. at Cross Trails Cowboy Church.

