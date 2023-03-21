Orange Grove hosts tree giveaway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Orange Grove is hosting a tree giveaway on Saturday to residents of Orange Grove. Just bring your water bill to prove your residence.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Orange Grove Junior High parking lot located at 600 Thiel Street.

A limited supply of oak trees will be available and given out on a first come, first serve basis.

The trees were donated by Scenic Texas as part of their initiative, One Million Trees Across Texas.

Orange Grove will be planting trees along the roadways and city owned property where they can.

For more information about Scenic Texas, visit www.ScenicTexas.org

