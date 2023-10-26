Open house held to discuss Padre/Mustang Island Mobility Plan

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An open house was held at Seashore Middle Academy on Wednesday to introduce an active mobility plan for the Padre and Mustang Island areas.

The Padre/Mustang Island Mobility Study was initiated by the City of Corpus Christi and the Office of Economic Development to further previous planning efforts conducted for the area.

Attendees were able to share their thoughts and concerns about the plan at the open house.

The study is analyzing the existing transportation system for walking, cycling, golf carts, and watercraft pathways across the island.

Residents believe that there are not enough safe sidewalks that connect different parts of the island.

“Of course we all know that as we connect and as we get more populated with the island that the big thing is golf carts," resident Linda Lindsey said. "How do we have safety? How do we connect one side of the highway with the other side of the highway? [How do we] take care of our citizens, and also make it a very safe way for when our tourists come back to town.”

The island mobility project is led by project manager Roger Lee Montelongo.

"We're coming to the public with our draft recommendations for an active mobility network," Montelongo said. "We will be coming back to the public with a refined plan sometime in early 2024. However, we wanted to come to the public early on to get them engaged with their community."

Over the next few months, the Office of Economic Development and HDR design firm will be finalizing the first draft of the mobility plan. They hope to complete it by early 2024.

For future open houses and meetings about the mobility plan, click here.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.