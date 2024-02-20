One woman injured in shooting at Treyway Apartments Monday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Monday night.

Police received a call for a home invasion late Monday night at the Treyway Terrace Apartments on the corner of Lucinda Lane and Treyway Lane.

When EMS crews arrived they found a 22-year-old woman who was shot in the leg. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, officials say.

"We have not made an arrest, but we're still investigating," said CCPD Lieutenant Augustine Maldonado.

Police say they believe that this was not a home invasion, but that both parties were known to each other.

