"One With Christ” Ministry Draws Double the Expected Crowd at First Gathering

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new ministry created for single adults in the Coastal Bend got off to a stronger-than-expected start after drawing about 60 participants to its first gathering.

“One With Christ,” a ministry at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church for single adults ages 40 to 65, held its inaugural meeting Friday night. Organizers had anticipated a crowd of about 30 people, but attendance doubled those expectations.

Participants traveled from across the Coastal Bend, with some coming from communities including Hebbronville, Beeville and Taft.

The ministry was created to provide fellowship, faith-based community and meaningful connections for adults who may not find many programs geared toward their stage of life within the church.

Organizers said the turnout underscored a strong interest in opportunities for connection among single adults in the region.

Most Precious Blood Catholic Church

Following the successful launch, the group is already planning its next gathering, scheduled for Nov. 20. The event will feature a Friendsgiving potluck theme, and participants are encouraged to bring a friend.

The ministry requires a $35 annual registration fee.

Organizers hope the positive response to the first meeting will continue as the ministry grows and welcomes new members from throughout the Coastal Bend.

To register click here.

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