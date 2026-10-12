New Catholic ministry aims to combat loneliness among single adults in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Feeling lonely does not always mean being alone, and a new ministry at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church hopes to help adults find the meaningful connections they may be missing.

The ministry, called “One With Christ,” is designed for single adults ages 40 to 65. Through faith-based activities, social gatherings, and fellowship, organizers aim to create a community where participants can build friendships and strengthen their faith.

According to a 2025 AARP study, four in 10 Americans age 45 and older report experiencing loneliness. Among those who have never been married, that figure rises to 62%.

Core team member Ileana Lane said loneliness is often misunderstood.

“Oftentimes we think of loneliness as not having anybody, but the truth is that connection is what is missing,” Lane said.

The idea for the ministry began about a year ago with parishioner and Eucharistic minister Ayde Castillo, who said the concept developed through prayer and conversations with church leaders.

After presenting the idea to her spiritual director, Castillo was encouraged to share it with church leadership, where it quickly gained support.

Church leaders said many ministries focus on youth and young adults, leaving a gap for older single adults looking for community.

Father Javier Ebertowski, parochial vicar at Most Precious Blood, said the ministry fills an important need within the church.

“There’s no ministry for those that are beyond the age of 40 years old,” Ebertowski said. “When they brought the idea to me, I thought it was a very obvious thing that the church needs to start doing.”

Organizers hope the ministry will provide opportunities for participants to connect through shared experiences and faith-centered activities.

For core team member Steven Bernal, the group is also an opportunity to encourage more men to become involved.

“If we can form that little community, that fellowship to be able to walk together, guys, come on, y’all are invited to come over here and learn more about your faith,” Bernal said. Organizers say about 30 people have already signed up for the ministry.

While “One With Christ” is rooted in faith, its mission is simple: to remind people they do not have to walk through life alone.

The first gathering is scheduled for Oct. 16 and will continue on the third Friday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the St. Juliana Family Center at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!