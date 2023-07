CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police are investigating a car crash that left one man dead overnight in Flour Bluff.

The wreck happened on South Padre Island Drive, according to a Facebook post from Nueces County ESD #2. The Jaws of Life were used to remove the man from the wreckage, but he later died from his injuries.

