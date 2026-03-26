One dead, three injured after Jeep rollover crash on US 77 highway

A 20-year-old man from Sugar Land died Tuesday after a tire blowout caused a Jeep Wrangler to roll over multiple times on US 77 just south of the Victoria County line on Sunday.

Jakendryck Collins succumbed to his injuries at 5:09 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24. He was one of two rear-seat passengers ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:54 p.m. on Sunday, March 22. A 2015 Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on US 77 when the left rear tire experienced a blowout due to delamination. The vehicle lost control, entered the grassy shoulder on the eastbound side of the roadway, and rolled over multiple times before coming to rest on its side facing west.

Halo Flight transported Collins and an 18-year-old male passenger to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi. EMS transported the 19-year-old male driver and a 20-year-old male passenger to Citizens’ Hospital in Victoria. All four occupants are from Sugar Land.

Troopers from the Refugio Highway Patrol Office continue to investigate the crash.

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