Offers to help Corpus Christi VFW repair air conditioning units pouring in

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Following our story Monday about thieves stealing the copper coils from the air conditioning units at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2397 in Corpus Christi, several businesses and individuals have offered assistance to get the AC running again.

One air conditioning company even offered to sell new AC units to the VFW at-cost and install them for free.

There's also a Go Fund Me fundraising website set up to assist the VFW.

