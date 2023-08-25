Odem residents react to news of city going broke

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As KRIS 6 News has previously reported, the City of Odem could go broke in a matter of days. Residents shared what their concerns were that led up to the financial disaster and what their worries are moving forward.

"It’s sad that previous administrations let it get so far behind and in such bad shape. Now it’s like the climate. We waited to long to start doing something and it’s going to be a while before it gets fixed," Odem resident Bill Johnson said.

The Odem Economic Development Corporation agreed to loan the city $200,000, but Odem City Council still needs to okay it. The city also needs to come up with long-term solutions. Odem Mayor David Maldonado said cuts will have to be made, but residents shared their opinions on what should be off limits.

"We have a really nice library for this size of town. I hope they don’t cut that. We jut got a really good police chief. I hope they don’t cut him," Johnson said.

Lifelong Odem residents are also concerned. Soveida Vela has lived in Odem since she was a little girl and loves her community, but she is still concerned about possible changes to be made.

"Are we going to get water? Are we going to get garbage picked up? That’s what I’m worried about," Vela said.

Other residents who are new to the area are starting to feel shaken up too but have a plan of action ready to go in case the city does go broke.

"We just moved out here two month ago and we haven’t heard anything about it, so that’s kind of unsettling. But at the same time if it was going broke, we would go back to moving back to Corpus," Odem resident Shane Price said.

Others want to know how the city got into this situation.

"I don't know where our tax money is going. That's the only thing that doesn't make sense," Odem resident Richard Stewart said.

Mayor Maldonado, who has only been on the job for three months, has heard the concerns of his community.

"I’m going to try to be open and honest with everything going on and we’re going to do our best to get our city back on track," Maldonado said.

The city will discuss possible solutions to the budget crisis they are experiencing Saturday at 9 a.m. at a workshop open to the public in the library at council chambers.

