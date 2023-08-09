Nueces County Officials: Three arrested after raid nets kilos of cocaine, heroine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three people were arrested following a major drug bust in Corpus Christi on Monday.

Officials served a search warrant at about 6 a.m. at a home on High Arch Court, near Airline Road and Holly Road.

Officials received a tip about a resident that was selling drugs throughout the city.

When officials searched the home, police found thousands of dollars worth of cocaine and heroin — along with firearms and pills.

They also found cash, officials said.

Two men and one woman were arrested on drug related charges.

Officials said a major concern they're seeing right now is most of the drugs they're finding are being laced with fentanyl.

"So, what they're doing is they're making folks addicted to heroin, which by far was the most addictive drug," Mike Tamez, Nueces Co. District Attorney's Drug Task Force special investigator said. "Now we have fentanyl which is ten times more addictive than heroin. And they're coupling that together and that's where we're seeing this major problem."

Officials said they will release more information when it is available.

