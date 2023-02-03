Nueces County given a deadline to respond to medical examiner lawsuit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local law firm representing 12 families, Gowan Elizando LLP., is giving Nueces County a deadline to respond to their allegations of wrongdoing against former chief medical examiner Adel Shaker and former deputy chief M.E. Sandra Lyden.

The families filing suit first in October 2022 claim the M.E.'s office negligently handled and rutilated the bodies, and death certificates were falsified.

As reported by KRIS 6 News, Lyden was fired in January 2022 after she ruled a 27-year-old woman died as a result of a fractured neck.A second autopsy, later done by an independent forensic pathologist, found that the woman died of natural causes.

Lyden was found to not have a Texas medical license and was later arrested. Shaker was also arrested and charged with 17 violations of the Texas Occupations Code.

According to a press release from Gowan Elizondo LLP., Lyden was served two weeks ago but they’ve been unable to serve Shaker, who claims he is out of the country but will be back soon.

The families have asked for a response from the county by next Monday Feb. 6. The case is expected to be heard by a judge from Hidalgo county.

