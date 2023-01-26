Nueces County Game Room permit applications slow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Since the implementation of a Game Room ordinance by Nueces County Commissioners, which took effect January 2, 2023, three applications have been submitted.

Nueces County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy David Cook tells KRIS 6 News that an estimated 100 game rooms exist within Corpus Christi alone.

The ordinance, which requires a permit to operate, applies to all game rooms within Nueces County.

Cook said that of the applications submitted, all are incomplete and did not include all the required documentation and that no permits have been issued at this time.

He says that the process involves submitting an application and several documents, until all the required documents have been submitted, he cannot send an inspector to the property.

The Game Room operator must pass an inspection before that permit can be issued.

Given the length of time that it takes to process these applications, Cook says enforcement of violators will begin in 90 to 120 days.

"If you're going to operate, you need to become very familiar with the ordinance," he said.