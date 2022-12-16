Nueces County ESD No. 2 fire chief retires

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 2 first responders and community members said a bittersweet goodbye Friday afternoon to chief Dale Scott, as they celebrated his retirement.

Scott dedicated 41 years serving Flour Bluff, the Island and rural areas of Nueces and Kleberg County. He said he has plans to enjoy his retirement in Dallas, but added — his time being ESD No. 2’s fire chief has been his whole life.

“Serving the community, being there for the community, making sure we were taking care of the community in an emergency situation. I’m going to miss that,” Scott said. “They are being left in very good and capable hands. I hope (the community will) support the new fire chief the way they supported me.”

Wes Beseda will be taking over as Nueces County ESD No.2’s fire chief. He is a more than 10-year veteran within the department.