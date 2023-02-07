Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nueces County District Attorney files notice to appeal dismissal of Juan Villarreal cases

Dr. Juan Villarreal has case dismissed against him
Dennis Kingsbury
Dr. Juan Villarreal awaits his final hearing to begin, in which his case was dismissed. He was indicted on 14 accusations of sexual assault.
Dr. Juan Villarreal has case dismissed against him
Posted at 1:55 PM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 14:55:33-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County District Attorney's Office has filed notice that it intends to appeal the order dismissing the charges of sexual assault on which Dr. Juan Villarreal was indicted on.

As KRIS 6 News reported Monday, a hearing was held on two motions to dismiss. One motion based on "spoliation and violation of the Richard Miles Act," asked that the indictments be dismissed with prejudice.

Villarreal was indicted with 14 counts of sexual assault, five of those dismissed Monday because the statute of limitations had lapsed.

The remaining were dismissed by visiting Judge Robert Pate, who granted the defendant's motion.

That motion was based on the DA's office losing evidence, which the prosecutor acknowledged in court.

This is a developing story, follow KRIS 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Black History Month