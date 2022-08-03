Lawyers of local OB-GYN indicted on sexual assault charges claims DA's office is missing evidence

Attorneys for a Calallen OB-GYN who's accused of sexually assaulting some of his patients are claiming evidence in his case may have been lost.

Late Wednesday afternoon, KRIS 6 News learned that Dr. Juan Villarreal's attorneys filed a motion "to disclose and designate lost evidence and request for hearing."

The motion was filed in the 148th District Court.

According to court documents obtained by KRIS 6 News, the motion alleges a prosecutor with the Nueces County District Attorney's Office handling the case admitted evidence in the case is missing.

"At this time, Defense counsel is still unaware what evidence is missing, who has had access to this evidence," the motion reads, "whether the evidence is was taken by private witnesses to review and what can and cannot be replicated."

The motion also alleges the DA's office would not have disclosed the missing evidence, if the defense had not asked.

Villarreal's attorneys have asked for a hearing to determine why the missing evidence was not disclosed, and to determine whether any evidence has been tampered with.

Villarreal is facing 14 felony counts of sexual assault.

He is set to go to trial October 12.

The Texas Medical Board has temporarily suspended Villarreal's license in early 2019 after three of his patients came forward with allegations that they had been sexually assaulted by Villarreal.

The case has been pending since 2018.