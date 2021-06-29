Nueces County D.A.'s daughter arrested

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez’s daughter was arrested over the weekend.

According to a report from the Department of Public Safety, Nia Gonzalez, 20, was stopped for speeding Saturday night off Old Brownsville Road when she showed signs of intoxication.

DPS also says she was in possession of marijuana.

Gonzalez was charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana with a bond set at $1,500. The district attorney's office has not yet stated how they plan to proceed with this case.

