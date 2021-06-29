Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nueces County D.A.'s daughter arrested

items.[0].videoTitle
Nia Gonzalez, the 20-year-old daughter of Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez, was arrested over the weekend on DWI and drug possession charges.
NIA GONZALEZ
Posted at 6:27 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 19:31:24-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez’s daughter was arrested over the weekend.

According to a report from the Department of Public Safety, Nia Gonzalez, 20, was stopped for speeding Saturday night off Old Brownsville Road when she showed signs of intoxication.

DPS also says she was in possession of marijuana.

Gonzalez was charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana with a bond set at $1,500. The district attorney's office has not yet stated how they plan to proceed with this case.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education