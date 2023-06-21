Nueces County Commissioners discuss plans for Yoby Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Last month KRIS 6 News reported on Yoby Park, a brand new sports entertainment idea to be set up in Robstown.

That idea was taken to the Nueces County Commissioners Court on Wednesday morning.

"Our goal here today was to try to get some steps moving forward to determine if this thing was possible and I think that we found that agreement to move forward steady," President of Yoby Park Leon Mcglockton said.

Commissioners and Yoby Park came to a non-binding agreement to look further into the project, but the county will not put any money into it.

"The majority of the court is saying we love the idea but we want to make sure that the money is there," Nueces County Commissioner for Precinct 3 John Marez said.

Marez fought Wednesday morning in court to knock down the first step to turn this idea into a reality.

"We are a baseball and softball community," Marez said. "By looking at all those state teams that we have, I think that concept teamed up with our geography and our love for the game here in the community will all match up perfectly. There's not really many any of these facilities in the country, so we'd be one of the first."

At this point Yoby Park does not know what the renovation cost will be.

"We're looking at something from the ground up. We know from an old project we have to see if that project is feasible because it's old," Mcglockton said.

Yoby Park officials will spend more time at the facility and in the Coastal Bend area to make sure the city and stadium are the right place to place their business before making the commitment. They also have other cities in mind and plan to take the project to a national and international level.

