Nueces County Commissioners consider budget cuts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners on Monday are considering budget cuts beyond those that have already been proposed, as it works to set the budget and tax rate for next year.

As KRIS 6 News has previously reported, Nueces County is among the taxing entities faced with budget shortfalls due to property tax valuations of two local refineries.

It expects to not collect approximately $5 million. This number is down from an original estimate of $30 million after the Nueces County Appraisal District reduced the property tax valuations of Valero Energy and Flint Hills Resources by a combined $8 billion.

Additional cuts considered Monday include reductions to car allowances, the elimination of discretionary funds individual commissioners then allocate to area non-profits, and a variety of annual dues.

These cuts were on top of cuts already included in the budget, among which include freezing and eliminating nearly 40 positions throughout the county, cuts to roadwork, and elimination of overtime in some departments.

Nearly every department head and elected official proposed budget cuts and with those cuts the county will see a budget deficit of roughly $3.5 million if commissioners elect to select a no new revenue tax rate, or the rate that brings in the same amount of tax revenue as last year.

If commissioners approve a voter-approved tax rate, or the maximum rate it can set without voter approval, it will see an increase in revenue of $600,000.

Nueces County Auditor Dale Atchley told commissioners he will be recommending they set the tax rate at the voter-approved rate.

Additional cuts recommended by auditors garnered some frustration.

"I mean, I know you're trying to get where we're at, but let's start off on one, and then the public will know, the media will know, our employees will know how much of any cuts do we need to make on this," said John Marez, Precinct 3 Commissioner.

Commissioners also heard an impassioned plea from Nueces County District Attorney's Office First Assistant Angelica Hernandez for the court to make a budget decision.

The DA's Office provided recommendations that would reduce its budget by $180,000.

Among those recommendations is eliminating five positions, four of which are vacant, and transferring an employee into another position.

It also recommended cuts to supplies, which it will fund through a JAG grant the office received.

Hernandez ultimately asked the court to make a decision, so that staff would not be in limbo, highlighting the multiple departments impacted by the DA's office.