Flint Hills, Valero appraisals decrease by billions, reducing pain for local taxing entities

KRIS file photo.
Flint Hills was amon the top 10 producers in levels of benzene, raising the concern of local environmental groups.
Posted at 3:24 PM, Jul 21, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The valuation of two local refineries will drop by billions of dollars when certified values are released by the Nueces County Appraisal District next week.

6 Investigates learned the originally over $6 billion in appraised values for Flint Hills Resources and Valero Energy will be $2.3 and $2.5 billion, respectively.

Nueces County Judge Connie Scott said those new values will result in a more manageable budget deficit.

As 6 Investigates previously reported, local taxing entities were looking at a combined budget shortfall of $100 million due to those $6 billion valuations.

Nueces County had expected a budget shortfall of $30 million and now expects a deficit between $5.5 and $7 million dollars.

"It's significant, but way better than what we were expecting," Scott said.

KRIS 6 News requested an interview with the Nueces County Appraisal District earlier this week and again Friday, but it has not responded to our requests.

In a statement, Del Mar College officials said Friday:

"Del Mar College leadership is aware that there are ongoing negotiations in the pending valuation disputes involving two local petrochemical companies. We remain hopeful that the parties will ultimately reach a resolution that is fair to all and that avoids any potentially negative financial impact to the College and the communities we serve."
