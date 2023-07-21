Flint Hills, Valero appraisals decrease by billions, reducing pain for local taxing entities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The valuation of two local refineries will drop by billions of dollars when certified values are released by the Nueces County Appraisal District next week.

6 Investigates learned the originally over $6 billion in appraised values for Flint Hills Resources and Valero Energy will be $2.3 and $2.5 billion, respectively.

Nueces County Judge Connie Scott said those new values will result in a more manageable budget deficit.

As 6 Investigates previously reported, local taxing entities were looking at a combined budget shortfall of $100 million due to those $6 billion valuations.

Nueces County had expected a budget shortfall of $30 million and now expects a deficit between $5.5 and $7 million dollars.

"It's significant, but way better than what we were expecting," Scott said.

KRIS 6 News requested an interview with the Nueces County Appraisal District earlier this week and again Friday, but it has not responded to our requests.

In a statement, Del Mar College officials said Friday: