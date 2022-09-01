Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25th birthday with cake giveaway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrated its 25th birthday in a big way, with a cake giveaway at all locations across North America.

On Thursday, the first 250 guests at each bakery received a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand's individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes.

KRIS 6 News stopped by the Corpus Christi location at Moore Plaza to find a long line of customers waiting for their free treat .

To spread even more birthday joy, Nothing Bundt Cakes are holding an online contest where one lucky fan can win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company.

Additionally, 25 runners-up will each receive a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card.

Fans can enter the contest by submitting a photo from their favorite birthday memory, describing what they enjoyed about it and sharing what winning the party would mean to them. To enter, and for complete contest rules, click here.

Entries will be accepted Sept. 1 –25, and winners will be announced on the contest website in October.