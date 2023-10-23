North Beach Community Association meets with city council to discuss major drainage issues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A meeting was held in North Beach on Thursday night to discuss drainage issues in the area.

Members of the North Beach Community Association spoke on behalf of residents on their unhappiness about improper drainage systems in North Beach.

The drainage issues in North Beach stem from the elevation being so close to sea level and having high tides combined with rainwater and stormwater flooding.

Members of the city council also attended the meeting to discuss a solution to the drainage problem.

"Tonight we are meeting with North Beach residents and business owners about a drainage solution for North Beach, a longer way to drainage solution," Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said. "It's a linear canal that will have park-type amenities. Phase 1 is what we're talking about tonight, which takes the canal from the North of the peninsula to about mid-way on the peninsula."

Residents raised their concerns about Phase 1 of the drainage solution plan, such as potential mosquito problems and stagnant water within the system.

Ronald Graban is the president of the North Beach Community Association and he is one of the people that spoke on behalf of the residents at the meeting.

"This is a very significant meeting tonight for North Beach. We have had nothing but drainage issues for forever," Graban said. "The city has come up with a plan to begin mitigating that process. Tonight is a night where the residents have an opportunity to give input into a plan that is just in its inception stage."

The residents and business owners of North Beach said that this solution to the drainage problem has been a long time coming, and they are happy that the city is interested in making improvements.

“The community wants to understand the plan. They have had some ideas tonight and also some very good input. It seemed like everyone was very positive and excited about what we are doing,” District One Council Member Everett Roy said.

The city council members and residents will be working together through the nine phases of the canal plan to mitigate the drainage issues within the North Beach community.

