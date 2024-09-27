Nonprofit taking NCCAA's Head Start program comments on change

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As KRIS6 News first reported, the Nueces County Communinty Action Agency (NCCAA) will no longer oversee the Head Start program due to not receiving the Office of Head Start 5-year grant. The NCCAA notified employees last month that they will no longer oversee the program and the last day of employment would be Dec. 31.

Christopher Martinez is a foster parent with children currently enrolled in the Head Start program.

"For us, it's no cost because we have foster children in there," Martinez said.

Martinez said he heard from employees that another company was taking over.

"I don't know what to think about it right now. You got to wait for the other company to take over and see how that works. Cause you don't know until that time comes," Martinez said.

That company is a nonprofit called Upbring. They told KRIS 6 news reporter Tony Jaramillo that they will take over services on Jan.1.

In a statement, Upbring said their focus is on, "creating a nurturing, high-quality learning environment for the children and families of Nueces County."

They go on to stay they're excited about the opportunity to continue providing these services.

KRIS 6 News asked Upbring about the status of the current employees in the Head Start program. They said they would meet with the Head Start staff today to answer questions about opportunities for employment.

Upbring added they are also working on getting parents' contact information so they can begin sharing updates with them.

"I just hope that they get the people that were working there before and just keep going as they're doing. They look like they're doing a good job," Martinez said.

Upbring said they will hold a parent town hall on the evening of Oct. 7 where they will update parents and answer questions.

