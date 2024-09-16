Nueces County Community Action Agency not awarded program going set to close on December 31

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Birth-To-Five was created to help low income families with pre-school age children. That help may be going away.

The Nueces County Community Action Agency (NCCAA) sent this letter to its employees on September 12.

KRIS 6 NEWS

The letter states that the NCCAA, which oversees the local Head Start program, did not receive a 5-year grant that would have allowed them to continue operations.

It goes on to say that the Birth-To-Five Head Start program will be funded until December 31st. Head Start and early Head Start services will be provided until then.

It also adds that the last day of employment for Birth-To-Five Head Start program staff will also be December 31.

The letter does not give details about what's next, it does state, however, that they will begin transition activities as guided by the office of Head Start.

Although the NCCAA was not ready to comment at this time, they did tell KRIS6 reporter, Tony Jaramillo, they are willing to speak in the coming days.

