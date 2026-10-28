No Tricks, Just Treats: Halloween fun takes over the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Halloween is creeping up on the Coastal Bend, and there are plenty of ways to have a fang-tastic time before the final trick-or-treater calls it a night.

From trunk-or-treats and costume contests to historic haunts, zombie runs and late-night parties, communities from Corpus Christi to Rockport, Portland and Aransas Pass have a scary-good lineup planned through Saturday.

So grab the costumes, summon the family and take a look at what's brewing across the Coastal Bend.

🎃 Wednesday, Oct. 28

Halloween festivities get a head start Wednesday with several family-friendly events around Corpus Christi.

The Halloween Fall Fest at the Art Center of Corpus Christi runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at 100 N. Shoreline Blvd. in Corpus Christi, giving families an early opportunity to get into the spooky spirit.

The Calallen Baptist Church Trunk or Treat follows from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 13505 IH 37 Access Road in Corpus Christi. [calallenbaptist.org]

Things get a little more dead serious at the Zombie Loop & Frankenstein Dash / Trunk-or-Treat & Costume Contest, beginning at 6 p.m. at 417 S. Upper Broadway St. in Corpus Christi.

Another Fall Festival / No Adventure Club event runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Corpus Christi. A specific street address was not verified in the available listing.

For anyone looking to take their Halloween adventure to the high seas, trick-or-treating aboard the USS Lexington is listed through Oct. 31. The ship is located at 2914 N. Shoreline Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78402. [usslexington.com]

Meanwhile, young mad scientists can get into the Halloween spirit with Frankenstein's Lab at the Janet F. Harte Public Library, 2629 Waldron Road, Corpus Christi, TX 78418. The event is listed through Nov. 1. [corpuschristitx.gov]

👻 Thursday, Oct. 29

Thursday's Halloween fun is enough to raise the spirits.

One of the area's most distinctive events will be Fulton Mansion Fright Night, beginning at 7 p.m. at 317 S. Fulton Beach Road in Rockport.

Back in Corpus Christi, the Kings Crossing Church of Christ Trunk or Treat runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at 5901 Yorktown Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78414. [kingscrossingcoc.com]

The Creekside PTA Trunk or Treat begins at 5:30 p.m. at 8112 Starry Road in Corpus Christi.

For little ghosts and goblins who aren't quite ready for the scary stuff, Not So Spooky Storytime runs from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Owen R. Hopkins Public Library, 3202 McKinzie Road, Corpus Christi, TX 78410. [corpuschristitx.gov]

Baseball fans can also have a ball at Halloween With The Hooks at Whataburger Field, 734 E. Port Ave., Corpus Christi, TX 78401. [visitcorpu...hristi.com]

🕸️ Friday, Oct. 30

Halloween weekend really begins to crawl to life Friday.

The regional community calendar includes Bayfront Halloween & Trail of Lights, listed around the Selena Auditorium/Cole Park area.

Other Halloween activities include the Halloween Block Bash, Halloween At The Keep, The Black Flame Ball and Pretty Little Dead Things: Oddity Alternative Market.

Those looking for more traditional fall fun can also stop by Rockin' K Farms, located at 5385 County Road 52, Corpus Christi, TX 78380. Its 2026 fall season runs through Nov. 7. [visitcorpu...hristi.com]

In other words, there's really no excuse to be boo-red.

🍬 Saturday, Oct. 31

Then comes the big one.

Halloween itself brings a monster-sized selection of events stretching across the Coastal Bend.

In Aransas Pass, early birds can run from the undead during the Spooktacular Halloween 5K & Zombie Walk Race, beginning at 8 a.m. at Conn Brown Harbor in Aransas Pass.

Get your costumes ready, Corpus Christi! Before heading into the neighborhoods for trick-or-treating, families are invited to kick oƯ their Halloween celebrations in Downtown Corpus Christi. WaterStreet Market is hosting Trick or Treat at Water Street on Saturday, October 31, from 2 PM to 5 PM, bringing an afternoon of sweet treats, festive fun, and family-friendly activities to the Water Street block.

With six participating locations, families can get a head start on filling their candy buckets while enjoying an afternoon in the heart of Downtown Corpus Christi. Little ghosts, goblins, superheroes, and princesses are invited to make their way around the block, collecting Halloween treats at Water Street Oyster Bar, Wildflowers, Coco Cabana, Water Street Gift Shop, Central Kitchen, and Executive Surf Club.

Corpus Christi's Dave and Boo-ster's begins at 10 a.m. at Dave & Buster's, 5488 South Padre Island Drive, Suite 1260, Corpus Christi, TX. [daveandbusters.com]

A Kids Halloween Tea Party is also scheduled for 10 a.m. at Rachel & Rylie, 926 S. Staples St. in Corpus Christi.

In Portland, families can do the monster mash at the aptly named Monster Mash, beginning at noon at Fifth & Elm, 201 5th St., Portland, TX 78374. The event features Halloween activities for families. [cceventscalendar.com]

Back in Corpus Christi, a Trunk or Treat begins at 3 p.m. at 15715 South Padre Island Drive, followed by the Solid Rock UPC Trunk or Treat at 4 p.m. at 5017 Curtis Clark Drive.

🦇 When the sun goes down

Once darkness falls, the Halloween fun shifts toward the older ghosts and goblins in the crowd.

Glow in the Sky runs from 7 p.m. to midnight at Elevate 402, 402 Lomax St., 5th Floor, Corpus Christi, TX 78401. The 21-and-up party features music, dancing, Halloween decorations, glowing rooftop lights and a costume contest. [findglocal.com], [opentable.com]

The Halloween Block Bash runs from 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Community Grocery, 317 Peoples St., Corpus Christi, TX 78401. [downtownco...hristi.org]

Anyone nostalgic for the days of flip phones and low-rise jeans can travel back in time at It's a 2000s Party: Halloween Edition. The 18-and-up event starts at 8 p.m. at Brewster Street Ice House Downtown, 1724 N. Tancahua St. in Corpus Christi.

Also beginning at 8 p.m. is THE COMMENCEMENT: Corpus Christi's Ultimate Halloween Experience, at 4243 S. Port Ave. in Corpus Christi.

Finally, night owls can keep haunting downtown during the Halloween Party with Triptonite + Splendiferous, beginning at 9 p.m. at The Exchange, 224 N. Mesquite St. in Corpus Christi.

🎃 Something for every ghost and goblin

Whether you're hunting for candy with the kids, running from zombies, wandering through a historic mansion or putting your costume to the test downtown, Halloween celebrations are popping up across the Coastal Bend.

With events stretching from Corpus Christi to Rockport, Portland and Aransas Pass, there are plenty of opportunities to eat, drink and be scary.

Just don't forget the most important Halloween rule of all: have a gourd time.

What I changed: I worked the addresses into the body instead of adding a separate directory, which keeps the story easy to read and makes each event immediately actionable for viewers. I also kept unverified addresses out rather than filling gaps with guesses.

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