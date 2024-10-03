New traffic route for downtown Corpus Christi Art Walk Event

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — If you're planning on going to Art Walk in downtown Corpus Christi this Friday, you may have to take an alternate route.

The City of Corpus Christi announced that if you are traveling to the city from the Harbor Bridge you will be directed by police to the Trigg Street exit.

From there traffic will be diverted to Water Street or Upper Broadway at the Taylor Street and Mesquite Street intersection.

Parts of Chaparral Street, Starr Street, Peoples Street, and Lomax Street for the Art Walk which is set to begin at 5 p.m.