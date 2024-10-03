Second annual music walk set to take over Downtown Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you’re familiar with the monthly Art Walk in Downtown Corpus Christi, you already know it’s a hotspot for unique masterpieces on the first Friday of every month. But have you heard about Music Walk?

The second annual Music Walk is set to take place this weekend, running in conjunction with Art Walk. Local musicians will take center stage on Friday and Saturday, offering an eclectic mix of genres and performances.

Music Walk, will showcase 60 local musicians performing across 10 outdoor stages and 7 indoor venues, alongside the regular Art Walk festivities, including pop-up shops, food trucks, and other immersive cultural experiences. Visit Corpus Christi and the Downtown Management District have teamed up to highlight these local talents. The event is now part of the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islander Family Weekend.

Lydia Garza, the Film and Music Commissioner for Visit Corpus Christi said,

"You’ve got everything from hip hop to country. It’s just so cool to see artists all meshed together. I love the diversity of it all."

Garza encourages locals and visitors alike to come downtown, not only to enjoy the music but also to support local businesses.

"Eating at the restaurants, going down to the venues, and heading out to the bars is supporting our local businesses. We’re supporting the local artists performing on those stages. So it all brings money back into our community so we can continue having events like this."

Music Walk’s block party kicks off Friday from 6 to 10 PM. The celebration will continue Saturday across several downtown venues. To see where you can park and to learn more about the event you can click here.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.