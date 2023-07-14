New splash pad opens at West Haven Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The ribbon was cut Thursday on the newest addition to West Haven Park.

Local officials unveiled the city's newest splash pad.

Nueces County and the City of Corpus Christi both contributed to the project.

The total cost for the splash pad project is $279,553.

West Haven Park, which is located at 1718 Cliff Maus Drive, has had a number of improvements made over the last couple of years.

Among the new additions are a walking trail, a half-basketball court, irrigation and turf for the multi-use athletic field, and lightning improvements, among other amenities.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.