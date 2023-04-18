New RV park opens up on North Beach

Exciting news for all Recreational Vehicle (RV) owners out there, a new RV park has opened up!

Located in North Beach, the Puerto del Sol RV park is built on 1.268 acres of space and has room for 53 RV's plus additional parking.

The RV park is for anyone looking to visit North Beach and downtown Corpus Christi, as well as any refinery turnaround workers who travel to the area for work.

Puerto del Sol opened last week and has already received a significant amount of bookings.

Bookings are available all year. Those looking to book can do so at www.Northbeachrvresort.com

