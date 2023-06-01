New 'Puppy Mill Bill' will effect breeders starting September 1st

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bill that was supported by animal rights groups in Texas has made it through the end of the legislative session. That new bill is called the "Puppy Mill Bill" (SB 876 / HB 2238), and it will regulate the number of dogs breeders can have.

The bill was sent to Governor Greg Abbott on May 17th and originally only affected breeders with eleven females, but the Texas Humane Legislation Network (THLN) lowered the number to five. Breeders with five females or more have to be licensed by January 2024.

Cheryl Martinez is the South Texas Chapter President of the THLN and dedicates her time to creating bills for the wellness of animals.

"It might be an inconvenience for those who have to get licensed, but what about the inconvenience for everybody in our state that are having to put in the effort and the funds and volunteer time for helping all of these animals that are ending up on shelters and on the streets? We have an overpopulation problem in our state," Martinez said.

The new Puppy Mill Bill is a state regulation. City regulations are more strict.

"For the city, we already have a limit on how many animals someone can have on a property in general, and with the new Intact permit that was passed by city council that goes into effect on October 1st, it will be mandatory that every animal within our city limits be sterilized," Program Manager at Animal Care Services Joel Skidmore said.

Residents living in city limits can have up to six animals on their property. Anyone in violation of city ordinances will receive a Class C Misdemeanor. The city also has rules about selling pets.

"It is illegal to sell or display for sell or for trade on the roadside or any public property or private lot," Skidmore said.

City residents are encouraged to report any violations of the Puppy Mill Bill or existing city ordinances or to 3-1-1 to be addressed. Animal Care will comply with state laws.

"What the state puts in place is absolutely a benefit and it will have a more appropriate impact on animal welfare," Skidmore said.

All breeding facilities that do not comply will be shut down and fined. The Puppy Mill Bill goes into effect September 1st.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.