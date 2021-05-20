New mental health care facility slated to open next spring

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More resources are coming to the Coastal Bend to help address mental health.

Today, Christus Spohn Health System and Oceans Healthcare unveiled plans to build a new, state-of-the-art behavioral health unit at Christus Spohn Shoreline.

The two-floor unit will have 40 beds, along with the most up-to-date technology. Nearly 150 trained healthcare professionals will be on hand to help those who face mental health challenges.

"I think that when we talk about our community, we need to recognize that our wellness is part of our health,” Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said

The new behavioral health unit will replace the current one at Christus Spohn Memorial.

Construction is expected to be complete next spring.

