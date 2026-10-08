New details after 19 arrested on federal drug charges

More details are emerging after 19 people were arrested for alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization operating in Alice.

All 19 arrestees have been charged with conspiracy to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine and over 280 grams of crack cocaine.

See the list below of those arrested:



Joel Sanchez, 31

David Villagran Jr. aka Little Tinko, 34

Rene Villagran aka Chucho, 36

David Villagran Sr. aka Big Tinko, 51

Jose Romeo Sanchez aka Baby Joe, 37

Esteban Mata, 29

Matthew Cantu aka Fat Matt, 39

Sierra Watrin, 30

Jewel Watrin, 32

Joshua Rios, 44

Esiquio Juarez aka Zeke, 53

Richard Garza aka Blackie, 66

Christopher Johnson, 20

Jake Rangel, 28

Sierra Rodriguez, 23

Joel Flores, 52

David Cantu aka Pamfi, 39

Lucia Gonzalez, 34

Cindy Gutierrez, 42

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, the organization operated primarily out of the Alice area.

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The investigation began in March of 2024 and identified members of the Villagran family as operating several drug distribution locations.

“The charges allege higher-ranking members pooled money to obtain kilogram quantities of cocaine from outside suppliers, including sources in Mexico, before supplying it to others for distribution,” the office said.

Senior members reportedly used violence to control members, locking them inside trap houses and forcing them to “distribute drugs through small openings in the doors,” according to authorities.

“According to court documents, authorities executed 11 search warrants throughout Alice and discovered more than 35 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition, cocaine, crack cocaine, nearly $100,000 in U.S. currency, drug ledgers, digital scales covered with drug residue, and other items associated with drug trafficking.”

If convicted, each will face a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison.