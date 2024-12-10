Watch Now
New Del Mar College Regents sworn in Tuesday

Del Mar College
During a swearing-in ceremony on Dec. 10 at the Del Mar College Board of Regents regular meeting, 214th District Court Judge Inna Klein (from left) officiates the Oath of Office for At-large Regent Dr. Anantha Babbili, District 1 Regent Rudy Garza, Jr. and District 3 Regent Bill Kelly.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday, Judge Inna Klein of the 214th District Court swore in new members of the Del Mar College Board of Regents.

Dr. Anantha Babbili as an At-large Regent, Rudy Garza, Jr. as District 1 Regent, and Bill Kelly as District 3 Regent were all unopposed and certified as elected in the September regular monthly meeting of the Del Mar College Board of Regents. Their terms will run through 2030.

Del Mar College's Board of Regents includes nine regents. Five represent specific area,s while four serve At-large.

The Del Mar College District includes all the areas in the Calallen, Corpus Christi, Flour Bluff, Tuloso-Midway, and West Oso Independent School Districts.

