New 2024 trial date for woman charged in Breanna Wood murder case

CORPUS CHRISTI — On Monday, a visiting judge Manuel Banales agreed to move Sandra Vasquez’s trial to January 16, 2024.

Vasquez, charged with the capital murder of Breanna Wood, was set to go to trial in late October 2023.

Wood’s body was found in an abandoned house near Bluntzer in January 2016 after she was reported missing for nearly 3 months.

Several people including Vasquez were arrested in connection with her murder.

Vasquez’s defense attorney, Lisa Greenburg, asked for a form that ensured every bit of evidence in the case was handed over to them.

Other motions were filed pertaining to discovery.

The Attorney General’s office took over the prosecution of the case said that would take time to get what was requested so both parties agreed to come back at the end of the month for another pre-trial hearing and move the trial date to January.

In August 2023, Vasquez’s co-defendant Joseph Tejeda took a plea deal on murder, burglary with the intent of aggravated robbery, and assault on a public servant charges.

Tejeda’s sentence will run concurrently, and he received credit for time served, meaning he could spend 18 years in prison.

Tejeda’s mom, Rosalinda Musella’s trial is set for November 2023.

