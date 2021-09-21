Neighbors react to deadly, mid-day shooting at Corpus Christi convenience store

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A deadly shooting at the convenience store next door to the Wendy's where Mariel Torres works is not how she anticipated beginning her work week.

As she clocked-in, the crime scene was still full of police officers who were there to investigate.

"It’s a little bit nerve-racking," she said. "It’s uncomfortable, and pretty much sad."

Most unnerving for some people is that the shooting happened in broad daylight.

Corpus Christi Police were called to the Stripes in the 41-hundred block of Ayers around 4:45 Monday afternoon.

When they got there, they found a man who'd been shot.

They sent him to the hospital with serious injuries, but later died there.

The police department isn't saying how many people were in the store and parking lot when the shots rang out, but they do have advice for anyone who encounters a situation in which there is gunfire.

“You want to make sure that you’re safe primarily — make sure you’re not involved in the situation," CCPD Senior Officer Gena Pena said. "And then of course, if you’re able to, call 911, so we can have officers come out here and deal with the situation itself.”

Police gave a description of the SUV from which the deadly gunfire came from -- a black, older-model Chevrolet Suburban with paper license plates.

Multiple people were in the SUV, and investigators are using surveillance video from the Stripes in hopes of identifying which one of them fired the gun.

At that point, they'll release a description of the shooter.

The shooting began as an argument inside the store and spilled out into the parking lot.

It's not known what the argument was about nor why it escalated into violence.

A man who came to the Wendy's for dinner Monday night, who also lives in the neighborhood, wasn't as surprised as Torres when he pulled up on the crime scene.

“It’s really gotten pretty bad out here," Felix Linan said. "We just take it one day at a time. That’s all we can do hopefully for the best.”