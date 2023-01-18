Neighborhood on alert after overnight car break-ins

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several neighbors on Corpus Christi's South Side had a rude awakening Tuesday morning after thieves apparently broke into their vehicles overnight.

Surveillance video provided to KRIS 6 news by a victim shows the alleged thieves breaking into vehicles.

Edward Hernandez has lived on Stratten Drive for over ten years. He says the thieves broke into his and his wife's car and says this isn't the first time this has happened.

"This happened a few months back," Hernandez said. "All the other neighbors had school stuff taken: they're in college. It's kind of pathetic nowadays that you can't own anything without someone trying to take it ."

CCPD is investigating these instances and says although you are at home, always be on alert. Police advise drivers to lock their vehicles and keep all their valuables out of plain sight to help prevent similar incidents.

