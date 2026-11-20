A neighbor along Everhart Road is urging drivers to slow down after witnessing multiple crashes near her home in just a few months of living there.

Lara Petruschinski has lived near Everhart Road for only a short time, but she says she and her family have already witnessed several crashes near their home.

"My mama saw one person get hit by a car. My sister has seen two accidents literally right here, one of them coming into the grass, and then I've rendered aid to the one at the corner of Grand Junction and Everhart," Petruschinski said.

One of those moments happened late at night, when Petruschinski says she came across a serious crash at Grand Junction and Everhart and stopped to help.

"I saw a person lying there at the corner of the sidewalk. It just shows what can happen in a split second," she said.

The experience has changed the way she thinks about how quickly something can go wrong on the road.

"It can happen at any second. It's no matter, you know, how long you've been driving, how good of a driver you are, it can happen to anybody, and that's all I want is just to show that it can happen in seconds," Petruschinski said.

City statistics show there have been 19 crashes between the 6200 and 6700 blocks of Everhart Road in 2026. Officials say the majority of those crashes happened at the intersection of Everhart and Saratoga, and most occurred during the day.

The city also says it has not received any traffic complaints about this section of Everhart Road this year.

Petruschinski says her concern goes beyond her own commute. She says she sees families and children walking nearby and wants drivers to be more aware of the people around them.

"Just pay attention to the road. Pay attention to other people there," she said.

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