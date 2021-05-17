Pilots in Navy jet crash have non-life-threatening injuries

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Update 12:36 p.m. - Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid says the two Navy jet pilots are headed to a hospital in Kingsville. The pilots are conscious and are said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

"He was in good spirits and had some bumps and bruises," said Madrid. "The pilots are in route to Christus Spohn Kleberg."

Madrid said the second pilot showed up at a house needing assistance after the accident. Madrid told him the crash happened deep in the middle of King Ranch and that it would be difficult for rescue crews to get to the site.

A witness told KRIS 6 News he was outside his house when he heard two loud explosions.

"I freaked out because I've never felt the ground shake the way it did," the witness said. "And being that the distance that it was, you can still really feel the ground shake really good."

​

Emergency crews and Hazmat are at the scene securing the plane.

A Navy Team and the Kleberg County Fire Rescue, the Kleberg County Sheriff's Department along with Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick are at the site of the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Navy training jet has crashed near Ricardo, Madrid said.

The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

"This morning around 11 a.m. I was out here cutting my property on West 2180, and I felt the ground shake about two times," said Corderro Mejia, who witnessed the immediate aftermath of the crash while mowing his lawn. "I heard two loud explosions, so I turned around and looked south because I was facing north, and I looked up and seen two big ole fireballs go in the air kind of like a mushroom-style when the big ole smoke got into the air. One finished, and then another one came up after that. There was no smoke or anything after that. So I contacted the sheriff's department."

Both pilots have been found and are alive, Madrid said.

They were found on a ranch in the area if Highway 77 and West FM 772.

We'll have more on this breaking story as we learn about it.

