National Small Business Week: Blink Lash Company

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — National Small Business Week is celebrated during the first week of May every year. KRIS 6 Sunrise is celebrating local small businesses all week.

Patricia Alaniz, the owner of Blink Lash Company, is celebrating her business's one-year anniversary. But Alaniz has years of experience, and she's sharing that by offering a two-day course on all things lashes.

She has advice for people looking to open their own business.

“Go for it, invest in yourself, believe in yourself,” she said. “Don't let anyone get in your head, nothing comes easy, it's going to be extremely hard.”

You can make an appointment or schedule a class on the business’s Facebook page. You'll also find them at 5230 Kostoryz Rd. Ste. 14A.