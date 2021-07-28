NAS: Masks required regardless of vaccination status, per DoD guidelines

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi is once again requiring masks on their premises regardless of vaccination status, as the delta variant continues to spread throughout the nation.

The new guidance comes straight from the Department of Defense, who updated their guidance on Wednesday, stating that in areas of high community transmission, "all Service members, Federal employees, onsite contractor employees, and visitors [are required] to wear a mask in an indoor setting in installations and other facilities owned, leased or otherwise controlled by DoD."

This update comes after the CDC shifted gears on Tuesday, now recommending even those who are vaccinated to continue masking up in areas of high transmission. According to Nueces County's Director of Public Health Annette Rodriguez, Nueces County is considered a high transmission area for COVID-19.

According to a release from the Deputy Secretary of Defense, those who are not fully vaccinated are asked to continue practicing social distancing and following CDC guidelines.

NAS



"BOTTOM LINE: MASK UP," said NAS representatives in a Facebook post.