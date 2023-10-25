NAACP, Valero team up for free gas giveaway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The NAACP and Valero Refineries are teaming up to provide a few members of the community with free gas cards.

This is the second year the two organizations have teamed up to "provide individuals with the ability to maintain the necessities of daily life," according to the press release from the Corpus Christi NAACP Chapter #6168.

The first 300 people to show up at the NAACP office will receive a gas card with an undisclosed amount of gas precharged to it.

Information:

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023

9 a.m.

401 North Tanachua St.

Corpus Christi, Texas 78401

