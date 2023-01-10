Morning fog leads to wreck in San Patricio County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — San Patricio Sheriff's deputies responded to a wreck Tuesday morning on FM 1069 near the Flint Hills Ingleside location, according to a post on the Sheriff's Facebook page.

The truck involved had run into a fence and the upper pole had pierced his front window and impaled the diver.

The driver was able to pull the pipe off by himself and with the assistance of the Tri-County EMS, was transported to the hospital.

The current condition of the driver is unknown.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.