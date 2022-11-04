Moody students show off their skills at STEM fair

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was all about STEM at the Natatorium.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

CITGO sponsors two 'STEM' academies in the area. One is at Moody High School and the other is at West Oso High School.

On Friday, Moody students gathered to show off and demonstrate what they've learned.

Maverick Ramirez, a senior, told KRIS 6 News this was his fourth year attending the event. He said he appreciates the experience he's gotten during his time at Moody.

"Moody very much pushes STEM into our field," said Ramirez. "We even have a course in one of our electives that we take. And it gets to show us this broad scope of what we can do. Starting from our introduction to engineering, to the science of engineering, over to designing at our final course where you get to make your own project. It really lets you flourish in STEM."

CITGO typically hosts this event on National STEM Day but decided to host it early this year.

National STEM Day is observed on Nov. 8.