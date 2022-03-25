Money available for businesses wanting to open in the City of Kingsville

KINGSVILLE, Texas — If you're a business owner or you have ideas to open up your own business, the City of Kingsville wants you to give them a call.

They've received funds from the Federal Relief Act, which they've earmarked to help you start your business from the ground up or to help in other ways.

"Anything that's going to help create jobs in the City of Kingsville for our residents. That's the kind of projects that we're looking to fund," said Manny Salazar, president and C.E.O., of the Kingsville Chamber of Commerce.

If you've got a business plan or you need help to get your business in Kingsville off the ground, they want to hear from you.

"It's city wide, and it's really focused more on broadly: on industrial development, commercial development, retail development."

In 2015, David Thibodeaux transformed the old Salazar Building into this gorgeous event venue.

David Thibodeaux



David Thibodeaux



He is now currently transforming the old Coleman's appliance store, and has brought back the awning, which was a big centerpiece for the original building. It will be located at the corner of Kleberg and 8th Street will be called the K+8 (Kate) Building.

"When a project like this that is so big, and you know, I'm putting my savings and I've chosen to invest here because I love this community and I believe in this community, but it's scary" Thibodeaux said.

He hopes people will apply for the money the city is offering to help the city grow.

"When you have the city, you know, launching something like this, telling you 'hey, we believe in you, we support you', it motivates you, you know, and I want great things for this community and this city and I believe in it" said Thibodeaux.

"Yeah, come see me. Come see me at the Chamber. We're excited to talk with folks about their ideas and ways that we can help fund them and ultimately remove what the primary barriers to business creation and that's startup and working capital," Salazar added.

You can contact Manny Salazar at his office in the Kingsville Chamber of Commerce. You can reach him at 361-221-675.

Below is the application you can print, fill out and send to the Kingsville Chamber of Commerce.



